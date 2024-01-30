Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.200-6.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a neutral rating to a negative rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $344.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $533.00 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $554.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.54. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

