S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Trading Down 1.3 %

SANW opened at $0.55 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

