Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 550,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,520.7 days.

Shares of BIOVF opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.51. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.96 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

