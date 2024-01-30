Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.0 billion-$80.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.5 billion. Sysco also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 22.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $841,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 953,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,509 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

