Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

