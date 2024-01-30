Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.
SYY stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.
In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
