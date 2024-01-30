Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sysco updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sysco by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

