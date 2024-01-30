Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.45 billion.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Sysco by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

