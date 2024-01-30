T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.29.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.30. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock worth $314,052,926. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

