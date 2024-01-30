T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Increases Dividend to $1.24 Per Share

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 873,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,516. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 502.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $111,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

