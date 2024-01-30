Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Up to $4.59

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.69. Taboola.com shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 605,310 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TBLA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.63 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,399,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,168,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,399,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,168,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,282,975.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,788 shares of company stock worth $2,254,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Taboola.com by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 1,274,104 shares during the last quarter. Metavasi Capital LP bought a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,388,000. Finally, Atairos Partners GP Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $3,167,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

