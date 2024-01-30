Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $4.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.