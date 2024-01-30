Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $4.32.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.