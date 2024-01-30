Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Target by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 5.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.23. 741,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average is $126.67. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.