TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$58.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.35.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

TC Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$53.34. 441,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$57.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.93, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.23 billion. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.2033898 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.