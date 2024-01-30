TD Cowen Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $75.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Western Digital from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of WDC opened at $59.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 65,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $2,809,651.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 396,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Western Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

