TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,723,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,776 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 2.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $459,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $146.37. The stock had a trading volume of 261,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Get Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.