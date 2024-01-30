TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

TU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TU

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 80.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.