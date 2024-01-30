Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.11.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $190.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

