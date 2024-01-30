The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Brink’s by 904.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Brink’s by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brink’s by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $90.13.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Report on BCO

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.