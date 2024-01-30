The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 3.8 %

CAKE stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

