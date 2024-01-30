The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 28.000- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 28.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 24.750- EPS.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,612. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $319.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

