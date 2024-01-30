The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.77. 850,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,236. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $319.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.