The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Short Interest Update

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,981. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NAPA
Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio
In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 21,599 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $215,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,306 shares of company stock worth $492,108. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 15.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,284,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after buying an additional 301,385 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $2,036,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
About Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Duckhorn Portfolio
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.