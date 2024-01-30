The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,504 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $166,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 94,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded up $6.23 on Tuesday, reaching $386.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,120. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $392.73. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.04 and its 200 day moving average is $342.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

