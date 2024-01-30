The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.