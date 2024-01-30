The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,151,000 after buying an additional 170,387 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $167.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

