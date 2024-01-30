The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.