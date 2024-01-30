The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The Taiwan Fund stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $36.13.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

The Taiwan Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.