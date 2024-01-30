The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Taiwan Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The Taiwan Fund stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $36.13.
The Taiwan Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.
The Taiwan Fund Company Profile
The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.
