The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.2% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 44,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 343.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 891,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 232,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $96.94. 8,890,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,066,138. The firm has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.47.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

