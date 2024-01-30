The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $12.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Western Union by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Western Union by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Western Union by 1,925.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,042 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

