The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Lessened by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

WMB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. 695,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

