Theta Network (THETA) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Theta Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002360 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $17.36 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Network has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Theta Network

Theta Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

