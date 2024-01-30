Threshold Price Hits $0.0267 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $266.88 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,559,447,724.272491 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02678212 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $14,151,319.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

