Thunder Brawl Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $409,921.47 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0356627 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $366,154.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

