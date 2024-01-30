Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.35.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

TWM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.96. 214,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,317. The firm has a market cap of C$410.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.13.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of C$582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1149675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

