Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $73.41

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.41, but opened at $70.25. Tidewater shares last traded at $67.22, with a volume of 226,490 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tidewater by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

