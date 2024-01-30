Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.240–0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.0 million-$172.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.1 million.

Tilly’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,875. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $220.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TLYS

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,223,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,478,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,223,627 shares in the company, valued at $35,478,466.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $48,874.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at $689,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 334,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,957. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 51.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.