Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Trading Up 2.8%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 21,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 136,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIPT. TheStreet cut shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Tiptree Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $416.51 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Tiptree news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $355,315.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tiptree by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 8.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tiptree by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tiptree by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

