Toncoin Price Tops $2.12 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.24 billion and $25.02 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.12 or 0.00004887 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017458 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016273 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.24 or 0.99833870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010936 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00203865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,103,191 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,079,292.612804 with 3,457,799,122.8587976 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.11858873 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $22,093,002.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

