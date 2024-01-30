Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 20,071 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 11,790 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

BTU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. 1,052,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,592. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,831.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,831.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,722,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,283,252 shares of company stock worth $149,524,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.