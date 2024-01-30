TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$13.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TA. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.10.

Shares of TA stock traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.85. 310,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.04. TransAlta has a one year low of C$9.77 and a one year high of C$13.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.74.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.5602716 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. In other news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Insiders sold a total of 156,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

