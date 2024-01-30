TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.0490 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $53.74 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,970,655 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,095,970,655.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04811735 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $1,906,021.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.