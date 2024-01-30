TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $177.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

