TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $79.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.