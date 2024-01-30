TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $79.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
