TrueWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after buying an additional 4,250,679 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,711,000 after buying an additional 3,054,649 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,331,000 after buying an additional 4,444,542 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,528,000 after buying an additional 330,068 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

