TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 498 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS USMV opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

