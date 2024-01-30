TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 531 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $87.45.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

