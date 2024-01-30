Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT Raised to $30.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRMK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trustmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $28.55 on Friday. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $19,060,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,082 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $6,466,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 251,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

