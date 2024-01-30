Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $48.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $65.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 54,143 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.