UBS Group Increases W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $93.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WRB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.99. 233,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,585. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

