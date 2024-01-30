UBS Group Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $315.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $502.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $275.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.14.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,623,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 142,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

